Matt LaFleur Reveals He Was Blindsided by Packers Player's New Ultimatum
The Green Bay Packers offseason has officially started. They went into the 2025 NFL Playoffs as the seventh seed, falling 22-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
The Packers didn't have the postseason success they imagined and will use the next couple of months to improve this team. One player who struggled in the loss to Philly was CB Keisean Nixon. He fumbled the opening kickoff. When speaking to team reporters on Monday, Nixon said he doesn't want to return kicks anymore.
He stated, "I don’t want to do it no more. There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me. I want to be CB1. CB1 is not doing kick returns. That’s just what it is."
That comment caught head coach Matt LaFleur by surprise.
Packers News: Keisean Nixon’s Comments Surprised Matt LaFleur
LaFleur was asked about Nixon's comments and said, "That was interesting."
The 45-year-old added that the two sides have a great relationship and plan on meeting later but is still confused as to why he said that.
Nixon was an All-Pro in 2022 and 2023 as a returner. He carved out a specific role for himself and thrived in it. Coming out to say that he doesn't want to return kicks is shocking.
Especially since Nixon didn't excel in coverage this year. In 17 games, the 26-year-old had a 60.7 coverage grade (115th among 223 eligible corners) and a 99.7 passer rating allowed.
Although he was solid at times in coverage, he was never known for being a lockdown corner. To come out and say you won't return kicks when you were extremely productive doing that is disappointing. Makes it seem like he's quitting on his team.
Nixon looks at himself more than a returner but so do the Packers. He started 15 games at corner for them, logging 88 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception.
Those comments will rub people the wrong way, and he'll have to explain himself to LaFleur.
