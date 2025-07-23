Packers Already Signal Veteran WR Will Miss Entire Preseason

The Green Bay Packers had veterans join the rookies on Tuesday and are slated to have their first practice session on Wednesday.

The Packers made some additions to both sides of the ball and are looking to make a jump in 2025. One area they added more talent to was in the receiver room. They signed Mecole Hardman before drafting Matthew Golden and Savion Williams to add more juice in that room, especially after Christian Watson went down with a torn ACL on January 5.

With training camp getting started, general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with the media on Wednesday. He revealed Watson won't have a full practice in training camp and the Packers will be calculated with his return. This statement confirms that Watson won't step foot on the field during the preseason.

Packers WR Christian Watson Set to Miss the Preseason

While there has been no date set for Watson's return, there's a good chance he misses the first couple of months of the season. Back in May, he said his rehab was going well, but that doesn't mean he's ready to step on the field.

This puts both the Packers and Watson in a tricky situation. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, but hasn't been able to stay healthy for an entire season. Over 38 games, Watson has notched 98 catches for 1,653 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. In addition, he has never posted more than 620 receiving yards in a season.

The Packers wide receiver room is one of the deepest positions on the team. The locks to make the roster are Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Golden, and Williams. Hardman is someone else who has the speed that Green Bay may not want to depart with, especially with Watson sidelined.

There will be a ton of competition held throughout the summer, and some of the toughest battles will be at receiver. That is a good thing in terms of roster building for the Packers, but it plays a role in why Green Bay isn't going to rush Watson back into action.

Tearing his ACL in January is a tough pill to swallow considering how late the injury happened. It just pushes Watson's return back, and he won't be on the field at full capacity this summer.

