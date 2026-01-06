Packers Already on the Path to Keeping Trevon Diggs for Next Season

The Green Bay Packers were able to make a late-season addition to the cornerback room when they claimed DB Trevon Diggs following his release by the Dallas Cowboys.

And they didn't waste time seeing what he could do, as Green Bay threw him out there in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. Even though he's been there for one game, Diggs was interacting with fans and immediately felt the love.

"That was pretty cool. I enjoyed seeing that a lot. Green Bay is a wonderful place. It feels like a family here. These guys, I have a lot of my old teammates here and everything feels tight. I’m clicking with all the guys. It’s perfect," Diggs said, via Weston Hodkiewicz of Packers.com.

Despite being with the Packers for a short time, he's excited to be there, and his play on Sunday was exactly what the team wanted to see.

Partnership Between Trevon Diggs and the Packers Is Off to Great Start

In his debut, he played in 44 defensive snaps, which was 49 percent of the defensive snaps. And in those reps, he played well. PFF gave Diggs the best coverage grade (82.3) on the Packers.

Yes, this is a small sample, but this was a step in the right direction. In eight games with the Cowboys, he had a 56.1 defensive grade and a 62.4 coverage grade, while giving up 286 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In his lone Packers outing, he was targeted once. There's obviously context, as JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer were the signal callers in this game. Neither player is wowing you, and that could have played a role, but this is the debut everyone involved wanted.

The Packers have a big void in the secondary, and Diggs could be a player who locks down a job. Everyone knows the connection between Micah Parsons and Diggs, which made this destination attractive. Yet Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs were teammates of Diggs at Alabama. He played with McKinney for three years and two years with Jacobs.

Those relationships go a long way and played a part in him landing with the Packers. Now, what he does on the field will play a part in his future with Green Bay, but based on his debut, Diggs' early rapport with the fans, and relationships on the team, you can see the foundation being set.

He'll have several players vouching for him to stay in Green Bay, but ultimately, what he does on the field will be the determining factor. And after one game, he's off to a good start.

