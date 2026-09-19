Packers already have every reason to consider upgrading MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers continue to deal with concerns around the team's backfield as Josh Jacobs has a far from certain future. Jacobs remains under contract but hasn't given the Packers any reason to believe the situation will be resolved anytime soon. This has left MarShawn Lloyd as Green Bay's starting back and the early-season results have been extremely underwhelming. Lloyd wasn't able to offer any form of consistency in Week 1 making it clear the entire offense was on the shoulder of Jordan Love.

While Love is more than capable of carrying a heavy load there has to be some level of balance for the offense to have a chance. With this in mind, the Packers need to be active when it comes to searching for potential upgrades. Already, Tyler Allgeier has been pointed to as a potential trade target and it makes a great deal of sense for both sides.

Green Bay should remain active as well when it comes to looking at potential depth signings or players buried on a depth chart that could offer more upside. Lloyd is a clear injury risk and isn't providing the level of production you would expect from your star back.

These two factors combined make it difficult to keep the rusher in the starting position if drastic improvements aren't made in the next two weeks. Whether it is a surprise trade target or a signing the Packers are far too talented not to search for every possible improvement.

Packers Should Already be Looking for Backfield Answers Coming off Underwhelming MarShawn Lloyd Start

The Packers are clearly in a position to contend in the NFC and this will especially be the case once Micah Parson is back in the starting lineup. The front office owes it to the roster and fanbase to do everything in their power to improve the position and attempt to take pressure off Lloyd, who appears unable to step into a new role.

With that said, it is an incredibly small sample size with plenty of runway ahead for Lloyd to prove otherwise. Green Bay simply needs to begin preparing and looking for potential upgrades in case things don't work out as hoped or Lloyd deals with injuries.

Green Bay's season has gotten off to a frustrating start, but there is every reason to continue to believe in a roster more than capable of making a deep January run. It is this very ability that should push the Packers to consider starting to look for an upgrade.