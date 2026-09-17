NFC North remains open for Packers despite Week 1 stumble

Losing a NFC North Week 1 matchup was undeniably bad for the Green Bay Packers and has the fanbase in an understandable uproar. The biggest issue is concern about whether or not you're going to be able to contend in what is an incredibly difficult division. Minnesota was expected to be the doormat of the division and found a way to lean on their backup quarterback and took advantage of Green Bay's mistakes to pull off the surprising upset.

As much as it makes sense to lean into a level of panic it is important to look around the division and understand how wide open things remain. The Detroit Lions struggled to put away the New Orleans Saints playing an overtime period where they were a two-point conversion away from being beaten. The Saints quarterback led all signal callers in passing yardage and exposed clear concerns with Detroit's secondary.

Furthering this case is the fact that Detroit's offense sputtered after getting out to an early lead and appeared to be shockingly one dimensional. Leading us to Chicago and considering the undneniable offensive explosion that Packers fans have attempted to ignore over the last week. Countering the record-setting offensive day is the fact you gave up more than 300 passing yards to Bryce Young and a trio of touchdown passes.

Carolina scored 37 points and easily could've put up more if not for a handful of mistakes that allowed the Bears to take a commanding lead late in the second half. No question, both the defense of the Lions and Bears looked incredibly human against quarterbacks far inferior to Jordan Love.

Packers Remain Among Clear NFC North Favorites Despite Season Getting off to Rocky Start

This brings us to Green Bay's result and realizing it likely doesnt' happen if Kyler Murray stays in the game. Carson Wentz brought an unexpected level of energy to the Minnesota offense and this combined with Packer miscues allowed the Vikings to sneak up on the franchise and take control of a game that felt was Green Bay's to lose through three quarters.

Teams having time to prepare for Wentz or putting Murray or J.J. McCarthy back into the starting lineup is drastically going to change the results. There simply isn't any valid reason to believe this team is going to return to being a viable contender when there are far more talented teams in the division.

Both of the superior rivals have the aforementioned defensive concerns opening the door for the Packers to remain in the division race and every reason to continue to buy in, despite the frustrating start.