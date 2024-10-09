Packers Already Get Huge Injury News for Week 7 Matchup vs. Texans
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to play their second-straight NFC West foe on Sunday, as they will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Lambeau Field. While the Packers’ attention is squarely on the Cardinals this week, they’ve already received some huge news about their Week 7 opponent, the Houston Texans.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans have placed standout wide receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve, which means he’ll be out for the next four games.
Collins currently leads the NFL in receiving with 567 yards and three touchdowns heading into Week 6. The third-year wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in Houston’s Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Without Collins on the field, the Packers’ secondary will only have to focus on receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, which isn’t easy. Diggs has 31 receptions (41 targets) for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Dell only has 13 receptions (21 targets) for 137 yards. However, he’ll likely see his targets go up, with Collins out of the lineup.
Green Bay should have All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander follow Diggs throughout the game, which will be a great matchup. This would leave Eric Stokes or Carrington Valentine to cover Dell, who has speed and can take the top off the defense.
Nonetheless, the Packers cannot worry about C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense yet as they have to try and defeat Kyler Murray and the Cardinals at Lambeau on Sunday.
