3 Changes Packers Must Make After Unconvincing Week 5 Win
The Green Bay Packers squeaked by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 with a 24-19 victory, moving their record to 3-2 on the season.
However, the win raised more questions than answers. It was an unconvincing performance, and if the Packers want to stay competitive moving forward, there are some changes that must be made.
Here are three adjustments Green Bay needs to implement.
1. More Creative Play-Calling
Head coach Matt LaFleur demonstrated his play-calling brilliance in Weeks 2 and 3 when Malik Willis was forced to start at quarterback. LaFleur pulled out all the stops, crafting a dynamic and creative game plan that allowed the offense to flow smoothly despite the backup quarterback situation.
He opened the playbook, relied on misdirection, and let his playmakers take over. It was a masterclass in how to adjust your scheme to the players you have on the field.
However, since Jordan Love returned to the lineup, the offense has looked far more vanilla. To be fair, Love’s inconsistency has contributed to the Packers' struggles—he’s missed routine throws and hasn’t fully commanded the offense. But LaFleur has also fallen into more predictable tendencies.
The creative spark that allowed the offense to hum with Willis has been replaced with conservative play calls and a reliance on basics.
If Green Bay wants to unlock Love’s potential and maximize their offensive weapons, LaFleur needs to regain that creative edge. That means mixing in more misdirection, pre-snap motion, and plays that build off each other—anything that keeps defenses guessing and prevents them from keying in on predictable formations and plays.