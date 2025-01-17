Packers Already Eyeing Replacement for Recently Departed Coach
The Green Bay Packers are looking to make some changes this offseason after a disappointing first-round exit. After getting bounced by the Philadelphia Eagles 22-10, the Packers have started their offseason planning.
The Packers parted ways with defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich on Thursday. He spent three seasons with the team, including getting the role of defensive line coach in 2024 under Jeff Hafley. The pass rush was underwhelming for the Packers this season and they decided to head down a different route for 2025.
They have already started looking for candidates to replace Rebrovich. On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are going to interview Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton for their vacant position.
Packers News: Green Bay Going to Interview Aaron Whitecotton
Whitecotton has been on the New York Jets staff for the past four years. Before landing in New York, Whitecotton was an assistant defensive line coach under Robert Saleh with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He also had stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Over the last couple of seasons in New York, Whitecotton has done an exceptional job developing defensive line talent.
Quinnen Williams was an All-Pro in 2022 (12 sacks) and a Pro Bowler in 2023. John Franklin-Myers lined up all across the defensive front, logging 50-plus pressures in each of the three seasons with the Jets.
Jermaine Johnson had 55 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and seven pass deflections in 2023, landing a Pro Bowl nod.
Bryce Huff is another force that thrived under Whitecotton. The Memphis product had compiled 100 pressures from 2022-2023, including a career-high 10 sacks during the 2023 season.
Will McDonald IV is the latest pass rusher to excel with Whitecotton. In 2024 with the Jets, the Iowa State product had 11 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, and 61 pressures.
Whitecotton has a proven track record of growing pass rushers and that's what the Packers need. They need more production from guys like Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Kenny Clark. Whitecotton could be the guy to do so.
The New York Jets are also undergoing an HC and GM search. There will be a new coaching staff there in 2025, meaning Whitecotton may be on the open market looking for a new job. And Green Bay could be that landing spot.
