Packers' All-Pro Trade Chances Improving With NFL Draft Plans

The Green Bay Packers feel like a team that will take a big swing ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers finished last year with an 11-6 record but were bounced immediately in the playoffs, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

While a large chunk of last year’s roster returns, the Packers could use a blockbuster to get over the top – especially with two Super Bowl contenders and a team on the rise in their own division. And although it won’t be cheap, the Packers’ rumored draft plans could increase their chances of landing a former All-Pro.

Packers Willing to Part With First-Round Pick in NFL Draft

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman took a look at the Packers’ potential draft plans after returning from last weekend’s scouting combine. While he didn’t have any potential names to attach to the 23rd overall pick, he sounded like there’s a good chance Green Bay may trade it in pursuit of a blockbuster deal – even with the city hosting the draft.

“We learned that general manager Brian Gutekunst at least has the green light from president Mark Murphy to trade the Packers’ first-round pick despite the draft being in Green Bay,” Schneiderman said. “That was never truly a question, but fans had begun the narrative online that the Packers wouldn’t trade the No. 23 overall [pick] in order to keep fans outside Lambeau Field on that Thursday night. Trading that pick was part of the discussion to deal for a veteran edge rusher such as Myles Garrett or Trey Hendrickson, who the Packers could only acquire if they part with at least their 2025 first-round selection.”

This is big news for Packers fans. While fans who attend the draft in Green Bay may be disappointed they may get to see their team announce their pick, they’ll find plenty of reasons to celebrate if they can come down with an edge rusher such as Garrett or Hendrickson or a No. 1 receiver such as DK Metcalf.

Schneiderman also mentioned that Gutekunst noted he “won’t be on that stage” if the Packers wind up trading the pick, increasing the likelihood that they can make a deal.

The next step is to find out how close the Packers are to pulling the trigger. There hasn’t been much steam on the Packers’ chances of landing Garrett or Hendrickson but they have been involved in a potential deal for DK Metcalf, who the Seahawks are reportedly asking for a first-round pick and more to fulfill the disgruntled receiver’s trade request.

It may not lead Green Bay to having their moment on the draft’s opening night. But it would still lead to plenty of cheers if their first-round pick led to landing an impact player.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: