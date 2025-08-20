Packers All-Pro Reveals He's Been Studying Rival All Offseason Long

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon has been impressed with rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden through head-to-head matchups in practice, and likes the growth he has seen from second-year defensive back Javon Bullard, who is playing multiple positions and communicating better. With six losses in the last seven meetings with the Detroit Lions, the All-Pro cornerback and return specialist knows the Packers must improve if they are going to get back on track against their rivals.

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for a Week 1 showdown with their NFC North rival, Nixon has not put those recent losses to the Lions behind him. According to Zach Kruse, managing editor and writer for The Packers Wire, Nixon has "never stopped" watching film and has been doing so "since we got back."

Has Keisean Nixon started watching tape of the Lions ahead of Week 1?



"I never stopped. I've been watching film (on them) since we got back, honestly. Just seeing what we did wrong last year and how to fix it." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 19, 2025

Keisean Nixon Is Making Sure He Is Prepared for the Detroit Lions

While the Packers have won the most NFC North titles (12), they have not won the division since the 2021 season. The Lions, on the other hand, have claimed the last two division crowns, going a combined 27-7 during the regular season.

In the most recent meeting with Detroit in Week 14 of the 2024 season, the Packers lost, 34-31. With two-time Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander gone to the Baltimore Ravens, there has been a lot of concern that Green Bay's pass coverage would be worse. Alexander's exit has paved the way for Nixon to potentially become the team's top CB, a role he is excited for.

"My confidence level is just through the roof right now," Nixon said Tuesday, per Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. "It doesn't really matter who's going to be out there. They're going to have to see me just like I've got to see them."

The 28-year-old Nixon is coming off a career-high 88 tackles last season and said he is still open to returning kicks, an area he led the league in during the 2022 and 2023 seasons in returns and kickoff return yards.

The Packers have been floated as an ideal landing spot for Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons. As unlikely as that is to happen, the thought of Parsons on Green Bay's defense would certainly improve a unit that is still searching to get better.

With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leading the charge in Chicago as the Bears head coach, Nixon and Green Bay's defense will be the first team to go against the new-look offense under former Denver Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton.

Nixon has made it clear that he has not forgotten about the two losses to the Lions last season. When the Week 1 matchup rolls around on Sept. 7, he and the entire team will have a chance to prove if they have learned anything from those crucial losses.

