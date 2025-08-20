Packers Floated as Ideal Landing Spot for Superstar on Trade Block

There are plenty of reasons for Packers fans to be optimistic as the 2025 regular season approaches, but this team's roster is far from perfect. In particular, a couple glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball create some real concern. Neither Lukas Van Ness nor Isaiah Simmons look like they belong in the starting lineup, and those are two difficult spots to improve on at this stage of the offseason.

But there just so happens to be one player available on the trade market who is elite at both the EDGE and linebacker spots. And Ian Rapoport, national insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, believes the Packers could be the team to trade for Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons.

Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) predicts the Packers as a perfect trade destination for Micah Parsons.



🧀Packers have money they can spend to give Parsons a new deal. They have young talent to send back.



🧀GB is a title contending team he can win on. #GoPackGo

pic.twitter.com/of78q3mZe2 — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) August 18, 2025

Micah Parsons Would Be an Incredible Pick Up for the Packers, but Don’t Count on It Happening

"I would expect that the Packers would be among the teams interested and I would say I would expect the Packers to be among the teams really interested," Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. "They have paid Jordan Love. They have a bunch of really good young players, but there's some guys like Quay Walker they have not paid. ... But they have money to spend and they are really good."

First of all, Parsons would be a great fit for any team in the league, given his immense talent and skill set. Just last season alone, he was tied for the fifth-most sacks in the league (12.5) while also recording 30 solo tackles and two forced fumbles.

That type of performance would be welcomed by any franchise, especially a team like the Packers that was just in the postseason one year ago. The combination of the money Green Bay has to spend and the young talent gives them a path to sign him, which would only bolster their roster and likely help them take that next step when everything is on the line.

With that said, this is the Dallas Cowboys and owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones we are talking about. This contract standoff Parsons finds himself in is nothing new for Jones, who used a similar approach with Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, only to sign them to extensions.

This is likely just the latest of Jones' tactics with his key players, but still, the fact that a new deal has not been put together with the season quickly approaching is surprising for someone of Parsons' stature and importance to the team's success.

He would certainly be a huge addition to a Packers team that was tied for the ninth-most sacks per game (2.6) last season, and give them a nice balance on both sides of the ball in a stacked NFC North. The idea of him being anywhere other than Dallas, though, would be stunning and likely not something we will see when all is said and done.

