Packers Defender Is Most Likely to Disappoint in 2025 Season

The Packers had Jaire Alexander depart earlier this month before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Green Bay's secondary will be a major question mark in 2025, and Keisean Nixon is someone who will likely disappoint.

Keisean Nixon is a Candidate to Struggle in 2025

The Packers' top three starting corners going into the season will likely be Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine.

Without an All-Pro in the secondary, there will be more pressure on these guys to step up, and Nixon hasn't been someone who has ever thrived as a coverage guy. He's failed to log higher than a 64 overall grade or higher than a 60 coverage grade per PFF over the last three seasons.

During the 2024 season, he had 88 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception. According to PFF, he had a 64.5 overall grade (87th among 222 graded cornerbacks), 64.6 run defense grade (83rd among 222 graded cornerbacks), and a 60.7 coverage grade (116th among 222 graded cornerbacks). In addition, he had a 99.7 passer rating when in coverage while allowing 56 receptions.

He will be under more pressure to step up this season, but considering he has never shown that he's a top-notch coverage guy, the odds are he won't dramatically become one in his seventh NFL season.

Green Bay was tied for sixth in the NFL in team sacks (45) but didn't have anyone log more than 7.5 sacks. They didn't make a big addition to that group either, and are hoping someone takes a leap into the double figures in 2025.

If that fails to happen and the Packers aren't able to consistently generate pressure, guys in coverage will need to hold up longer. And based on what we've seen, Nixon won't be able to do so at a high rate.

