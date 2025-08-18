Packers Add 2024 Fifth-Round Pick for Final Preseason Stretch

The Green Bay Packers have justifiably been hard at work trying to find a way to overcome the ferocious Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. It's a competitive division, and only the best performances will be suitable in the end.

With that in mind, Green Bay's general manager Brian Gutekunst has tried to aggressively pursue new upgrades to the 53-man roster, and some players have shone above others.

To that note, Gutekunst decided to add a 2024 fourth-round pick just ahead of the final preseason game coming up next week.

🧀 Packers are signing S Jaylin Simpson



Simpson was a 5th round pick by the Colts in 2024, then was signed by the Jets off of Indy's practice squad last year.



He's known for his versatility and self described "Plankton mentality."

Packers Sign S Jaylin Simpson Ahead of Final Preseason Game

Green Bay is reportedly signing safety Jaylin Simpson, per a report released on Monday. He was a fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 and played with the New York Jets as well, though he didn't stick on the roster long-term.

Even still, Simpson has an interesting profile, at the very least as a special teams contributor, where the Packers could use some help. This obviously won't change much on a game-to-game perspective, though Simpson impressed head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the staff enough to earn an invitation to practice and the final preseason game.

He's only played for these two organizations and doesn't contribute much beyond the forgotten third. Either way, it's a wise signing based on his draft pedigree. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back is talented, but his slim weight could create problems down the line. For a defense that needs to compete with the ferocious attacks of the NFC, that could be a problem.

In a vacuum? It's not an issue, and that's how these decisions should be measured. Simpson has earned every right to get an opportunity on the practice squad at the very least, and he's now being brought in to potentially earn it.

Fans' expectations should be low, but here's hoping Simpson proves them wrong and gets a roster spot.

