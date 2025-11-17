Packers' Aaron Banks Hopes May Not Be Lost After All

The Green Bay Packers have had a slew of issues pop up despite their 6-3-1 start. While some of those issues remained after Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New York Giants, the Packers saw some positives over the weekend, including the play of left guard Aaron Banks.

Banks has been one of the main sources of frustration for fans as he hasn’t lived up to the four-year, $77 million contract he signed in free agency last spring. But Sunday offered a glimmer of hope as he posted his highest overall, run-blocking, and pass-blocking grades for a full game this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

For an offensive line that has had its share of issues, Banks figuring it out would be a good sign going forward and offer a slight hope that the Packers could get something out of their investment.

Aaron Banks’ Redemption vs. Giants Could Mean Big Things for Packers’ Offensive Line

Banks’s performance against the Giants is something that the Packers will hold onto for a while. His 83.4 overall grade was the second-highest among qualifying guards in Week 11 behind Ezra Cleveland of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His 82.1 run-blocking grade also finished second to Cleveland this week, and he held his own in pass protection, allowing two pressures on 30 pass-blocking snaps.

Some of this should be taken with a grain of salt, as the Giants rank 25th with a 17.5% pressure rate according to PFF. But there are also some things that may have helped Banks be his best self.

For starters, Banks has been dealing with a slew of injuries since arriving in Green Bay, including groin, ankle, back, and neck issues. Being at less than 100% may have hindered his performance and has forced him to leave multiple games early, robbing him of snaps both during training camp and the regular season.

It could also be a case of who was playing next to him. While the Packers had high hopes for Elgton Jenkins, who moved to center with Banks’s signing last spring, he never looked comfortable at the position before suffering a lower-leg fracture in last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Against the Giants, Banks played alongside Sean Rhyan, who posted a 55.6 overall grade and allowed one quarterback pressure on his 30 pass-blocking snaps. While Ryan wasn’t perfect, he may have helped Banks be in a position to do his best work, helping him turn in the best effort of his Packers career.

The truth is, the Packers need more performances like this going forward. Banks owns a $9 million cap hit for this season but has a valuation of $2.76 million according to OverTheCap. That cap hit jumps to $24.85 million next season, and the Packers would have to eat $20.25 million in dead money with a cut or $6.75 million in a trade before June 1 if they wanted to make a change.

That contract virtually means Banks will stay in Green Bay for another season, but the Packers also need someone to step up with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan struggling at right guard, and left tackle Rasheed Walker likely to cash in somewhere else when he hits free agency next year.

The fact that Banks showed signs of life is an encouraging development. But the Packers will need it to continue for them to complete a playoff push and form a solid line for next season.

