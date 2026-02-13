Anthony Belton's Growth Could Help Settle Packers' Offensive Line Concerns

The Green Bay Packers have questions to address this offseason between the tackles, but they might also have answers already in their locker room.

Green Bay's right guard spot may see a loss with Elgton Jenkins, whose expected $20-plus-million salary on his next deal could be too rich for Brian Gutekunst and Co. amid an offseason where tangible improvements must be made, or else risk heads rolling next year. The Packers may be able to cover for that potential loss by shifting things around the line with cheaper internal options, such as right guard Anthony Belton stepping into the starting role and utility OL Sean Rhyan re-signing and moving full-time to center. Jenkins may not be amenable to a contract restructuring, though, which could signal the end of his tenure as a Cheesehead.

The lineman showed promise during seven appearances for Green Bay during the 2025 season, drawing just two penalties. In the preseason, Belton played the number of snaps typically reserved for a player of starting caliber, helping him earn a 66.9 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade.

Belton's biggest issue is hand placement. While he's gotten better at adjusting to stunts and has proven to be more adept at recognizing blitz packages, Belton has had issues handling guys with faster reaction times off the snap.

That can be improved with more opportunities. Rhyan's versatility provides the Packers with the chance to give him that.

Sean Rhyan's 'Next Man Up' Mentality Pivotal For Packers

Rhyan has been battling for snaps since the moment he arrived on Wisconsin's Eastern Shores. As Packers quarterback Jordan Love described, Rhyan is always ready for the moment, meeting it where it is.

"...it's always a next-man-up mentality. I think Sean's done a great job of staying ready, wherever he's been called at this season. It'll be no different for him at center," Love said of his stand-in center, via Packers.com, who hadn't played a snap at center during his entire collegiate career.

Having guys willing to play different roles is the mark of a selfless team. Matt LaFleur is guilty of many things, but getting his players to buy in isn't one of them.

Rhyan could be the ultimate team player this offseason by committing to the center spot, and Belton could be the primary beneficiary, sliding into that right guard spot, with Karsen Barnhart, who signed a futures deal with Green Bay last month, being his main competition.

It could take time for the unit to fully gel at new full-time positions for Belton and Rhyan, though; it's not as if the locker room familiarity won't be a major asset either.

We'll see if the Packers figure out their offensive trenches, but there's definitely a plan. And a pretty good one at that.

