Packers' $77 Million Offseason Gamble Finally Paying Off After Slow Start

The Green Bay Packers have an injury report on Thursday that included full participation from guard Aaron Banks, the franchise's $77 million offseason gamble that was making Cheeseheads everywhere nervous early in the season.

Banks' protection looked like a problem early on. During a 27-13 Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, Banks was a roadblock to Matt LaFleur's offense establishing the run. Banks left the game with an ankle injury, and it's looking like his a groin injury piled on to the struggles he'd face throughout the first month and a half of the 2025 season campaign. Banks had a 55.6 grade in a 27-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, the worst along the OL. He was even worse (49.3) this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals during a 27-23 win.

Zone Coverage's Matt Hendershot feels the signing has already been a bad move for Green Bay through the first seven weeks, but left the door open for Banks's health improving to have a positive impact on his play.

"Banks hasn’t been good as a run blocker and a pass protector. Ideally, being healthy and building continuity can improve his play. Right now, it’s not looking like a great signing," Hendershott wrote.

Things may be looking up. It may just take some time.

Matt LaFleur Must Make This Offense Work

LaFleur isn't coaching for his job yet, but that time is coming. New team president Ed Policy doesn't plan on extending his or Brian Gutekunst's contract until they prove themselves. If, of course, they can prove themselves.

For LaFleur, there's no excuse not to have this offense produce fireworks. Jordan Love is being highly compensated to lead this team, and he's in year three as the team's starter after riding the pine for three years behind Aaron Rodgers. The offensive line is being paid handsomely to allow Love to do his thing. So far, they're a top-10 team in most categories, but the eye test dictates that there's a higher gear the unit hasn't reached.

Since LaFleur insists upon not hiring an offensive coordinator, he owns the product. Getting solif play from the offensive line opens things up for the rest of the team, so having Banks as a full participant is a great step forward for this unit.

