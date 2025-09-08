$77 Million Packer Was Green Bay’s Biggest Flaw in Win vs. Lions

Former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph once said, “Where I’m from, bullies get bullied.” And that's exactly what the Green Bay Packers did to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. In front of a raucous crowd, Green Bay dominated in almost every way. The 27–13 final score even looked closer for Detroit than the game actually was.

The Packers averaged 5.7 yards per play compared to a measly 3.8 for the Lions. Most of that damage came through the air, where Jordan Love was sharp, completing 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped dimes to Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed in the end zone and even flashed some mobility when the play broke down.

The biggest issue for Green Bay was time of possession. The Packers held the ball for just 24:35, compared to Detroit’s 35:25. Much of that had to do with the Lions’ methodical, dink-and-dunk offense. Jared Goff completed 31 of 39 passes but only racked up 200 yards—an average of just 4.7 yards per attempt. Both teams were content to let the Lions move the chains in small chunks, but Green Bay’s defense stiffened when it mattered. The Lions didn’t reach the end zone until a garbage-time touchdown on a spectacular catch late in the fourth quarter.

But despite all of the impressive play from the Packers, there was one clear disappointment

$77 Million Packer Aaron Banks Failed to Impress vs. Lions

The Packers’ biggest flaw came up front—specifically on the interior offensive line, where newly signed left guard Aaron Banks struggled. His debut was forgettable, especially for someone who signed a four-year, $77 million contract this offseason.

The Packers couldn’t establish much in the run game behind him. Josh Jacobs finished with 19 carries for 66 yards (3.5 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, but those numbers were padded by a few late runs. For most of the game, Detroit’s defensive tackles bullied Banks at the point of attack and shut down lanes before Jacobs had a chance to find daylight.

To make matters worse, Banks exited late in the game with an ankle injury. He was seen hobbling on the sideline before being replaced by 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan.

Afterward, head coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Banks’ injury status. With a quick turnaround before Thursday night’s matchup against the Washington Commanders, his availability is very much in question.

The silver lining for Green Bay is Morgan, their 2024 first-round pick, is waiting in the wings. If Banks misses time—or continues to underperform—it could accelerate a changing of the guard. Pun intended.

Either way, it was a rough first impression for the Packers’ highly paid veteran.

