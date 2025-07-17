Packers 3rd-Rounder Will Sadly Price Himself Out of Green Bay This Season

The Green Bay Packers have rookies reporting for training camp on July 18, with veterans joining them shortly after on July 22nd.

The Packers feel like they are in a good place and look to make an extended run in the playoffs. There will be multiple players who will hit the free agent market, and not everyone will be able to return to Green Bay. And guard Sean Rhyan is someone who could price himself out of the city.

Sean Rhyan May Be Too Expensive for the Packers After the Season

Rhyan was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and was a backup for the team until last year. During the 2024 season, he started in all 17 games, playing in 961 offensive snaps, giving up seven hits and four sacks.

According to PFF, he had a 62 overall grade (67th among 136 graded guards), 69.4 pass-blocking grade (38th among 136 graded guards), and 58.4 run-blocking grade (87th among 136 graded guards) in 2024.

While those run-blocking numbers can improve, Rhyan will likely get better throughout the season with one full season under his belt.

The biggest reason why the Packers will likely let Rhyan walk away in free agency is due to the financial limitations that Green Bay faces. They gave Aaron Banks a four-year, $77 million contract in March. Meanwhile, Zach Tom and Elgton Jenkins are seeking an extension themselves.

Tom has developed into one of the better tackles in the NFL, while Jenkins is moving inside to center and wants to be compensated for his talent and versatility. Especially since he's a two-time Pro Bowler (2020, 2022).

These two guys certainly take priority for the Packers, and they'll do everything in their power to keep them around and allow Jordan Love to stay upright.

The Packers also have Jordan Morgan on the team, who was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He has experience playing at guard, and Green Bay may look at him as the next man who could step up.

As for Rhyan, another solid year of tape under his belt will allow him to land a nice deal in free agency, but it most likely will come from another team. Clubs are always looking to add offensive linemen, and in the game of free agency, guys get overpaid, and that could be the path with Rhyan.

