Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board 2.0
Willingness, capacity, and ability. Those are the three ingredients for pulling off an NFL trade, and the Green Bay Packers have all three.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has already laid down the challenge—the Packers need to approach this offseason with urgency if they want to take the next step toward a Super Bowl run. That urgency starts with him.
Thinking outside the box, being aggressive, and finding the right trade could be the difference between contender and pretender in 2025.
The capacity to make a deal is there. Green Bay has ample cap space to absorb a highly paid player, along with a full arsenal of draft picks in 2025 and beyond. There’s flexibility to get creative, whether that means targeting a big-name star or finding a perfect scheme fit at a lower cost.
The ability to execute? Also there. Gutekunst has proven he can find value, whether it’s unearthing Rasul Douglas off the scrap heap, landing Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs in free agency, or stockpiling young talent through the draft. The next step is pushing the right button at the right time in the trade market.
With the Super Bowl in the books and the offseason officially underway, it's time for an updated Packers 2025 Trade Target Big Board. Version 2.0 includes fresh names based on the latest trade rumors. Enjoy!
1. Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett wasn’t on the initial version of the Packers' trade target big board for one simple reason—Cleveland has every reason to hold onto him.
Trading him would mean absorbing a massive cap hit, and the Browns are already in financial trouble. Moving a generational pass rusher in his prime isn’t exactly ideal team-building strategy.
But Garrett’s public trade request changes everything.
Once a superstar wants out, the clock starts ticking. The pressure shifts to the front office to find a solution, whether that means smoothing things over or finding the best trade package available. If the Browns are forced to move him, Green Bay should be in line with their best offer.
If he’s truly on the market, he immediately becomes the top trade target for the Packers this offseason. Green Bay’s pass rush lacked bite in 2024, and adding a game-wrecking force off the edge would take the defense to another level.
There’s a long way to go before a deal like this even becomes remotely realistic, but if Garrett is available, the Packers should be all in.