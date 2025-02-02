Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t messing around. He made that clear at his end-of-season press conference, where he emphasized the one thing he wants this offseason: urgency to win another Super Bowl.
From the front office to the coaching staff to every player on the roster, he wants everyone operating with a Super Bowl mindset. He understands that championship windows don’t stay open forever, and he wants to do everything possible to pry this one open before it starts to close.
That means being aggressive.
Gutekunst showed a willingness to make bold moves last offseason when he landed Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency—two home-run signings that paid immediate dividends.
Jacobs gave the offense a reliable, every-down workhorse who fit seamlessly into Matt LaFleur’s scheme.
McKinney transformed the defense, becoming the most consistent playmaker on the back end.
Those weren’t just good signings; they were difference-makers, the type of moves that signal a front office serious about contending.
The Packers have the money to make another splash or two in free agency, but there’s also another path: the trade market.
Historically, trades haven’t been a frequent tool in Gutekunst’s arsenal. He’s made moves when necessary, but they’ve been the exception, not the rule. This offseason could be different. With Green Bay knocking on the door of true contention, it might be time to think bigger.
With that in mind, here is the Packers' trade target big board that consists of six top-tier players rumored to be available this offseason.