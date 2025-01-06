8 Packers Newly Eligible for Contract Extensions on Monday
The Green Bay Packers may have a playoff game to worry about on Sunday, but the end of the regular season does force the organization to start thinking about the offseason as well. 18 of the league's 32 teams are already in full offseason mode, and the league calendar includes a bit of a distraction for playoff teams with the beginning of the Wild Card week.
As of Monday, players from the 2022 NFL Draft are officially eligible for contract extensions. This isn't always the most noteworthy day on the league calendar, but the Packers' 2022 draft class makes this a very significant milestone.
Green Bay was tied for the most selections of any team in that draft with 11, and there are still eight players from the class under contract with the Pack.
Zach Tom, Quay Walker, Christian Watson Among Packers Now Eligible for Extensions
The following Packers are now eligible to work out extensions on their rookie contracts signed back in 2022: Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, Sean Rhyan, Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom, Kingsley Enagbare and Rasheed Walker.
This incredible draft class is a big part of why the Packers are able to contend in the NFC with such a young roster. It has also left them in a great place with regards to the salary cap. But suddenly, the luxury of those cheap rookie deals is starting to fade.
The group includes three of the team's five starting offensive linemen, and seven of the eight played at least 500 snaps on the season (with Wyatt being the only exception). This means the Packers won't only need to work out new contracts to keep up the continuity in the future, but it means that these aren't going to be cheap contracts either.
Over the Cap projects Green Bay to have over $52 million in cap space this offseason (10th most in the NFL), so fans can feel pretty good about the team's ability to get these deals done.
And of course, for now, fans are going to remain a lot more worried about the Philadelphia Eagles than they are about contract negotiations.
