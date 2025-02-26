Overpaid Buck Robbing the Team Blind With 2024-25 Performance

Like most professional athletes, NBA players make more money than the average fan can fathom. Mega-contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars are thrown around each offseason, and it isn't only superstars who are benefiting from the increased salaries.

Role players are making more money than ever, especially as mid-level exceptions continue to rise. Having said that, higher salaries mean that players are being held to higher expectations than ever, especially those bench contributors whose performance isn't matching their financial value.

Unfortunately, one of those underperforming, overpaid role players is currently on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pat Connaughton is Robbing the Bucks Blind With 2024-25 Performance

When it comes to overpaid Bucks, look no forther than veteran winger Pat Connaughton.

There was one team when it would be absurd to view the former Notre Dame product in a negative light. After all, Connaughton was once one of the Bucks' most important supporting cast members as a 3-and-D specialist, helping to stretch the floor while providing reliable defensive coverage.

Much to Milwaukee fans' dismay, though, Connaughton's performance has noticeably declined in recent years. He's not as agile or fast as he once was, and his offensive production and defensive reliability have suffered as a result.

The 2024-25 campaign has been the perfect example of that trend. In 31 appearances without a start, Connaughton is averaging only 4.3 points on .431/.323/.765 shooting splits while also adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night.

It's worth noting that his 112 offensive rating per 100 possessions is also tied for the worst effort of his Bucks tenure. Even his defensive win shares total (0.4) has plummeted from last year (1.2).

If he can't efficiently shoot the ball or successfully defend opponents, he doesn't serve much of a purpose for head coach Doc Rivers.

While Connaughton's performance would be forigiveable if he were on a veteran minimum contract, that isn't the case. The 32-year-old veteran is currently playing on a $9.4 million cap hit, according to Spotrac, and holds a player option of the same amount for next season. Even if he ends up accepting the option, the Bucks will likely be ready to move on and can use his salary to help land a consistent contributor via trade.

Unless he somehow turns back the clock and starts looking like his old self, Bucks fans are likely witnessing Connaughton's final games with the franchise in the coming weeks.

