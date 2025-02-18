Bucks Veteran Sealed His Offseason Fate With Pre-All-Star Break Performance
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks entered the All-Star break with a 29-24 record and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Their inconsistencies under head coach Doc Rivers are persisting, and they look nowhere near championship contention. The front office had to make the tough decision to move on from franchise favorite Khris Middleton at the trade deadline.
The tough decisions have to continue through the offseason if the Bucks keep underwhelming. One of the players that will be near the top of the list for offseason departures is another long-time Bucks veteran.
Pat Connaughton, who has been with the team for the past seven years, has sealed his fate with his performance in the first half of this season.
The 32-year-old shooting guard has continued his decline this season and is having arguably his worst season in Milwaukee. Averaging 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, Connaughton's minutes have been reduced to 15 minutes per game. He is hitting only 32.3% of his threes. For a player who rarely gets to the free-throw line and whose athleticism is dwindling, that is not an acceptable three-point percentage.
He is also not the two-way player he once was. He struggles guarding quicker players on the perimeter and is too small to defend bigger players. This makes him a tough fit on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Connaughton has a player option for $9.4 million for next season. He will almost certainly pick that up. Fortunately for the Bucks, this makes him an expiring contract. Milwaukee could use his salary and attach draft capital to it to make a trade for an upgrade. The Bucks are limited in what they can do in the offseason, with Brook Lopez's free agency looming. Using Connaughton's salary slot as a trade chip is a good way to improve the roster via the trade market.