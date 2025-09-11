Outside Voices Trying to Create Problems Among Packers WRs

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2025 season with a comfortable 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions, but the outside talk continues to center around the lack of a true WR1 on the field. While Romeo Doubs led the team with 68 receiving yards in Week 1, Jayden Reed was the only receiver to score a TD, and no wideout stood out above the rest.

While that did not stop Green Bay in its opener, outside voices like Amazon Prime Video analyst and former player Richard Sherman believe the absence of a go-to receiver could come back to hurt them going forward. Sherman had this to say on the Up and Adams podcast on Thursday:

"At some point it's going to boil over," Sherman said. "I think it's been solid for a couple of years, but eventually, somebody has to stand out and be the guy or you're gonna run into some issues."

The Lack of a True WR1 Has Not Stopped the Packers Yet

Although Sherman pointed to Doubs getting frustrated last season and being suspended for his actions, this team has the playmakers to be successful. For instance, QB Jordan Love had 16 completions to ten different players in the Week 1 win, five of which were to receivers. Neither of them had more than three catches, but it speaks to the depth on the roster and how any player can step up at any point when given an opportunity.

As the preseason was getting underway, ESPN's NFL Nation reporters highlighted position battles on each team's depth chart. Packers reporter Rob Demovsky touched on Green Bay's receiving corps and Christian Watson, who averaged 21.4 yards per reception last season and showed signs of potentially being a WR1, but is currently sidelined with a torn right ACL from Week 18 last season.

The addition of rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams gives the Packers two more options, particularly Golden, who has already been thrust into the starting lineup and made a key third-down catch on Green Bay's opening TD drive in Week 1. Then there's Doubs, Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath, who have stepped up when they have been called upon before.

In fact, Doubs only had 19 fewer receiving yards in two fewer games than Watson last season. Although he averaged nine fewer yards per catch, he also had 17 more receptions, showing his potential for WR1. However, following Watson's recent one-year contract extension earlier this week, Doubs could be the odd man out, especially with the other receivers around him. If he can continue to play at a high level, he could improve his stock for next season and make a name for himself on a roster that is still searching for its top target.

The lack of a true WR1 could be looked at in multiple ways for Green Bay. By not having one, there is no specific go-to option for Love to depend on in crunch time. That also has its benefits, such as the defense having to focus on each receiver instead of paying more attention elsewhere. That can free up the receivers to potentially get more space and give Love additional options in the passing game.

If the defense continues to play like it did in Week 1, Green Bay may not need to rely as much on its offense. When it does, it may not have a true WR1 like most teams, but it has a receiving corps more than capable of stepping up at any given time. That next opportunity comes on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

