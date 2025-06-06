New Packers Addition Is Already Paying Off Big Time for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers made the playoffs in 2024 for the second straight year, but needed to make some changes to the roster.

They used free agency and the NFL draft to bring in some new players, and some of them wasted no time making an impact.

The Packers just had OTAs wrap up on Thursday, and mandatory minicamp is next on the docket from June 10 to June 12. After that, players will depart for a few weeks before returning for training camp.

Although receiver Matthew Golden has been around for less than two months, it already looks like he's making an impact. Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported that Golden was the player of the day during the June 3 OTA practice.

Matthew Golden Already Standing Out in Practice

He was given a ton of first-team reps and took advantage of them. Huber revealed that Jordan Love looked in Golden's direction consistently, and the rookie playmaker made a bunch of receptions.

Huber wrote, "On the fifth play of the day, Love might have been sacked by Kingsley Enagbare. The play continued, though, with Golden making a leaping catch at the sideline. Later, Love hit Golden on a crossing route. Next, Love fit a ball into a tight window, with Golden reaching up for the catch between three defenders. During seven-on-seven, which was much closer to live, Golden made two more catches. None of them were deep but they showcased his ability to get open and make the play."

Yes, it's only OTAs when guys are running 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 in shorts, but it's obvious Golden is looking to show the Packers they made the right decision to select him. The Texas product has outstanding deep speed with the fluidness of a route runner to create space from defenders.

It'll be interesting to see how he looks when the pads come on, but it already looks like he's building a great rapport with Love. That is huge as the Packers seek to find a true No. 1 WR. There's still a lot of time before the season rolls around, but Golden is already paying dividends. His addition will elevate the passing attack and open things up for other guys on the field.

