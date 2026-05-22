Only one Bucks player should be considered untouchable this offseason

A rebuild seems inevitable in Milwaukee. After delaying it for several seasons, the Bucks have no choice but to accept their fate and embrace the rebuild this offseason.

The biggest domino to fall will obviously be Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are reportedly already listening to trade offers on their Greek superstar. Once that is done, it behooves the Bucks front office to make every player on the roster available for a trade. Except for one: Ryan Rollins.

Ryan Rollins is the only untouchable Bucks player this summer.

Rollins has been the brightest spot in Milwaukee over the last two seasons. Ever since he signed a two-way contract with the team towards the end of the 2023-24 season, Rollins has emerged as a true difference-maker. Last season, he was one of the most improved players in the league and was arguably the most consistently productive player for the Bucks.

Milwaukee is bereft of young, high-end talent on the roster. The front office has, unfortunately, sacrificed a ton of the future to try to build competitive rosters around Antetokounmpo. Not only have they failed to do that, but they also emptied the team's asset coffers. Now, the only young player with real upside whom the organization can build something around is Rollins. Everyone else should be expendable for the right offer.

Last year, Rollins averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 58.3% True Shooting. He shot over 40% from downtown for the second straight season. While he has taken a big stride forward in his shot creation, pick-and-roll ability, and scoring, his defense has remained solid. Thanks to his ability to shoot, pass, and defend, Rollins can fit around any combination of players, either as an on-ball creator or as an off-ball weapon.

Plus, he is only 23 years old and makes $4 million next season. There is absolutely no reason not to keep him long-term and sign him to a new contract next summer.

There are obviously players on the roster who could be a part of the rebuild. The Bucks shouldn't necessarily be in a rush to trade AJ Green or Bobby Portis. Green's shooting can be an important part of helping young players develop. Portis is the heart and soul of the franchise and would be helpful on a young, rebuilding team.

If there are strong offers for them, however, the Bucks shouldn't negotiate too hard. If any team is willing to give up a first-round pick for either player, Milwaukee should waste no time before accepting the offer. Everything should be on the table this summer, except trading Ryan Rollins.