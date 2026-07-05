One Packers veteran who cannot afford a bad training camp

The Green Bay Packers are heading into 2026 training camp with a new-look receiver depth chart that has handed veteran Skyy Moore a surprise chance. Moore was added in the offseason after the franchise lost both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs in the 2026 offseason. Moore is being handed an opportunity to fight for a contributing role and improve Green Bay's special teams, handing the team a much-needed explosive option in the return game.

With that said, there is no shortage of pressure on Moore, who was traded away from Kansas City due to issues holding onto the football and spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers. There isn't any margin for error if Moore is going to have the expected impact.

A slow start opens the door for Green Bay to make another addition at the position and turn the page on a contract that is far from guaranteed. The Packers can easily move on if the production doesn't meet expectations, and this level of pressure starts from training camp and bridges into the early part of the 2026 season.

Moore is at a disadvantage as well, being new in Matt LaFleur's system, leaving a clear level on the receiver moving forward. There needs to be a hot start to camp that helps solidify his standing on the roster and erases any thought that the current depth isn't going to deliver on high expectations.

Veteran Packers Receiver Skyy Moore Cannot Afford Slow Start to 2026 Season

It is important to note that Moore will be helped out by the fact that he is expected to be the team's primary returner. The ability to provide explosive plays in a phase of the game that has become increasingly important cannot be overlooked or undervalued. Green Bay's 2025 return options were underwhelming and consistently left fans feeling as if there was yardage left on the table.

The presence of Moore is going to help alleviate this if the pass catcher can provide enough offensively to justify his roster spot. Moore's best season came in 2022 when the receiver was with the Chiefs and provided 244 receiving yards.

It is the level of production that fans are currently hoping for, as the current depth chart doesn't demand anything more. Still, there is a level of pressure on Moore to show he can secure the football consistently and build on last season, which was an undeniable step forward after being pushed off the Kansas City roster.