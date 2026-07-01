Micah Parsons has Packers fans buying into Lukas Van Ness breakout season

Early in the summer, injured Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons offered vocal support for edge rusher Lukas Van Ness. The Packers clearly share this opinion of the fourth-year edge rusher, with the defender being in line to earn a starting job despite having two straight years of declining production. Clearly, what Green Bay and Parsons see in practice and throughout the last year is beyond what the numbers suggest Van Ness is capable of as a starting option.

This level of belief slowly has Green Bay fans to buy into a player who unquestionably has the talent to produce double-digit sacks. Injuries and inconsistency have defined the first three years, and still, the Packers have a high enough level of belief to double down heading into the 2026 season.

Getting rid of Rashan Gary and not adding a name of note to the position proves this. Not only is Gary out the door, but Parsons isn't expected to return until the second half of the season, opening the door not only for Van Ness to start, but be the team's starring option at the position, adding to the urgency for fans to buy in believing that this could finally be the year Van Ness lives up to his draft stock.

Packer Fans Have No Choice to Buy in as Packers Continue to Signal Belief in Lukas Van Ness

Van Ness was drafted 13th overall in the 2023 draft, pointing to the level of talent that is yet to be realized. Green Bay could point to a lack of development or simply a string of injury luck that has limited the desired results. No matter the real answer, there is no arguing that the level of belief in Van Ness is still present based on the offseason.

Parsons, being so vocally supportive, has been undeniably helpful, giving fans a fresh perspective and reason to buy in. The star edge rusher isn't shy about voicing his own thoughts, catching heat earlier in the offseason for ranking Caleb Williams ahead of his own quarterback.

This makes it clear that Parsons isn't saying this simply as an empty endorsement, but from a sense of belief based on what he is seeing in the locker room and practice field each week. Green Bay may finally be set for a breakout season that is nearly four years in the making. One that is badly needed to stabilize the team's pass-rushing rotation until Parsons is able to return.