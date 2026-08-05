One free agency target could still make perfect sense for the Packers before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers have training camp well underway and are quickly approaching a preseason that will shed light on a handful of position battles. While free agency is firmly in the rearview, there are a handful of impact veterans who remain unsigned. This should have the attention of Green Bay when it comes to a familiar name at a position of need. Veteran Zach Ertz appears to be heading towards playing another season and is expected to be ready in the first weeks of the season, coming off an ACL tear a year ago.

For the Packers, the need is obvious, as Tucker Kraft is recovering from the same injury and Luke Musgrave, as the primary backup, hardly inspires confidence. Ertz is an accomplished veteran capable of providing a secondary target and perhaps helping Musgrave take the next step in his development. To put it simply, there isn't a downside to adding the veteran on a short-term deal.

Looking at Ertz, there is every reason to believe the veteran would welcome the chance to join a winning organization and team expected to factor into the NFC playoff picture. Ertz has finished each of the last two seasons with more than 500 receiving yards, suggesting that the aging tight end still has something left in the tank.

Packers Should Consider Signing Veteran Tight End Zach Ertz Ahead of Week 1

Even if it doesn't prove to be a productive fit, you have a bit of insurance in case Kraft gets off to a slow start coming off his own ACL tear. There simply isn't a downside to adding depth and giving Love a potential veteran target who has a history of producing in scoring situations and on late downs. Ertz brings nothing but upside without blocking any of the young playmaking talent that you have rostered.

The only downside is from the perspective of Musgrave, who will be facing a certain demotion if the signing were to happen. As harsh as it might seem, it is an earned demotion when you look at Kraft's absence a season ago and the lack of production that Musgrave was able to offer.

Ertz can be the adult in the room and a steadying presence when Love needs a short-yardage play. The veteran is a physical blocker as well and won't have any issue fitting in Matt LaFleur's scheme, shoring up a position that could be viewed as a potential weakness when considering current team depth.