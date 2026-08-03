CBS Sports puts Jordan Love ahead of division rivals in preseason ranking

One consistent source of frustration for the Green Bay Packers over the offseason and leading into training camp has been disrespect around Jordan Love's standing in the league. So often in top-ten rankings, Love has found himself on the outside looking in, and very often Caleb Williams has been ahead of the more accomplished quarterback. Packer fans understandably haven't taken kindly to watching the hated rival get ranked ahead of a starter with more regular-season accomplishments and as many playoff wins.

With this in mind, it is a refreshing change of pace looking at CBS Sports preseason quarterback ranking which has Love in 9th. Williams is nowhere to be found, and division rival Jared Goff is tied for the final spot in the top-ten ranking, safely behind the more talented Love. The only players listed ahead of the Green Bay quarterback are players with unquestionably more accolades.

Packers fans will be the first to admit this and are embracing this level of ranking, understanding Love has much to prove in the seasons ahead. There is a lot of road still in front of a quarterback whose resume is actively being written; this ranking is showing awareness of this while giving Love earned respect for what he has accomplished in the league thus far.

Jordan Love Given Fitting Ranking Ahead of 2026 Preseason

Seeing the quarterback finally getting a level of respect without elevating Williams over him is all fans want to see. Green Bay fans have a high level of awareness, understanding Love doesn't yet belong in the conversation with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or Joe Burrow, players who have either won MVPs or conference titles while Love is yet to accomplish either feat.

Both are firmly on the table in the season ahead as the quarterback has all of the needed tools to accomplish both. With this in mind, holding Love at nine is a breath of fresh air in comparison to far too many rankings that are already tired of the development of Love and prefer to crown a division rival instead.

For Love, it seems the quarterback is above the noise, as the veteran has done an incredible job managing his pressers and never giving any indication he is paying attention to these doubts. Something that fans cannot say the same of, as they are understandably defensive of an accomplished starter who appears to be getting ready to take another leap forward in the 2026 season.