One blockbuster trade package that could bring Maxx Crosby to the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been impressed early in training camp with the contributions of Lukas Van Ness, bolstering expectations of a breakout season. However, there is no denying the lack of proven depth at the position, as Micah Parsons isn't expected back until the middle of the season. With this in mind, it is time for Green Bay to consider another blockbuster deal at the position and target Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was already dealt once this offseason, sent to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks before the deal fell through. With this in mind, it is very much on the table that the Packers are able to get the Raiders to make a deal, and Crosby would be handed a chance to form the most fearsome pass-rushing duo in the league once Parsons returns, with Van Ness a starter for the first half of the season before going into a rotational role.

With this in mind, there is an obvious offer that the Packers should make that could be enough to land a needed veteran presence at the position. One that would push the Packers back into the conversation among the NFC's top contenders.

Green Bay doesn't have its 2027 first-round pick, sending it to the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Parsons trade a year ago. Still, considering the health concerns around Crosby, this should be enough to get the deal done. Two first-round picks cannot be on the table after a failed trade to Baltimore appeared to lower the potential price after health concerns emerged.

For the Packers, it will be three straight years without a first-round pick if this deal was done. A sacrifice that is well worth it when you consider the tandem of Crosby and Parsons. It is easily the best starting pass-rushing group in the league and gives the Packers a far better chance to make a deep January playoff run.

Packers Must Consider Sending Obvious Trade Package for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

Sending Cox in the deal is in no way to indicate the pass rusher has value anywhere close to Crosby. Rather, the focus in the deal is the first-round pick and a second round selection, with the Green Bay defender simply being a throw in. It is easy to argue that Cox is buried on the depth chart and won't get a chance to consistently play an important role.

You're giving up two draft picks and a player who already might not make the roster in exchange for having a far higher ceiling and one of the league's brightest stars in Crosby. The defender has often been held back in his career with the Raiders due to poor defensive line play around him.

Having a chance to play with an organization as talented as Green Bay could unlock another level for the star and makes the potential move all the more appealing.