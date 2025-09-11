NFL Shows Their Bias with Undeserving Vikings Honor

The Green Bay Packers get to be on the national stage again in Week 2 as they take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. However, before that game kicks off, we must look back at Week 1. This is because one division rival got awarded an accolade they didn't deserve.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its players of the week. Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. While McCarthy led the team back to victory in the fourth quarter, he was far from the best player, let alone quarterback, to step on the field in the NFC. Therefore, Packers fans should be appalled that McCarthy was named Player of the Week.

Packers' NFC North Rival QB J.J. McCarthy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Despite having an amazing fourth quarter, McCarthy looked god awful the rest of the game. The 22-year-old quarterback had completed 58.3% (7/12) of his passes for 56 yards and one interception entering the fourth quarter. Though McCarthy completed 6/8 passes for 87 yards and scored three total touchdowns in the fourth, that shouldn't have been enough to earn him the honor.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love finished with a better stat line than McCarthy. Love finished his day 16/22 for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Although Love didn't have a great second half, his overall production was much better than McCarthy's.

Looking outside the NFC North, two players from the same team are also more deserving than McCarthy. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield or rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

In spite of the fact that Mayfield finished his day with a 53.1% (17/32) completion percentage, he still showed up in the clutch moments. The veteran quarterback led what ended up being a game-winning two-minute drill that capped off with a 20-yard touchdown to Egbuka. That touchdown pass gave Mayfield three on the day.

In addition to Egbuka's game-winning touchdown, the rookie finished his day with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He added nine yards on one rush. That production made him the Bucs' leading receiver in Week 1.

It is impressive for a rookie wide receiver to come out of the gates like that, which is why many believe he should have been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Nevertheless, the award is a popularity contest, and since the Vikings were nationally televised in Week 1, McCarthy got the prize.

