NFL's Packers Announcement is Sure to Enrage Bears Fans
The Green Bay Packers' shocking win in Week 11 over the Chicago Bears has given fans and national media no shortage of talking points since Sunday afternoon. The game-deciding play, in particular, has taken on a life of its own, with the Bears being ridiculed for how they handled this crucial situation.
Chicago's clearly not happy with how it's being portrayed following the blocked field goal, however, and even took action against the Packers this week by submitting the play to the league office for review.
While Green Bay awaits any updates on the Bears' submission, the NFL has made a separate announcement that involves Sunday's game.
On Wednesday, the league revealed Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. Of course, Brooks was the one who blocked the kick by Chicago's Cairo Santos, getting the tip of his fingers on the ball to thwart the Bears' win.
So not only did the Bears lose in humiliating fashion that exposed their head coach worse than ever before, but they now find out Brooks was recognized by the NFL for his efforts in Week 11? And this was all after Chicago submitted the play because it believed there was a penalty that should've negated the outcome? Yeah, Bears fans are going to be even more upset after this.
Following Brooks' honor, and the start of Week 12 practices on Wednesday, the Packers can finally move on from any Chicago drama until their next meeting in the regular-season finale. With the San Francisco 49ers on tap, Green Bay needs to make sure it's focused as well given the talent on Kyle Shanahan's side, even if their record isn't up to their usual standards.
Meanwhile, all the Bears can do is suffer through another week of organization disarray.
