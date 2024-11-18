Bears Taking Pathetic Action Against Packers After Week 11 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers secured their 11th consecutive win over the Chicago Bears, all but ending all postseason hopes of their bitter rivals. For most of the afternoon, the Bears felt like they had a chance to snap their losing streak. They had a chance to escape with the win with a 46-yard field goal before it was blocked by Karl Brooks.
The Bears are not dealing well with the painful loss. Head coach Matt Eberflus, who was already on the hot seat before the game, has been struggling to accept defeat. In fact, he revealed on Monday that the team is filing a complaint with the league office about the final play. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears believe that a penalty should have been called on the Packers who allegedly made direct contact with long snapper Scott Daly.
NFL News: Bears Filing Complaint to the League Office After Packers Loss
Under NFL rules, it is not allowed to make direct contact with a long snapper who is considered to be in a "defenseless posture", and any "unnecessary contact" will result in a 15-yard penalty. Regardless of what your interpretation of the play is, this is a clear attempt at distraction by Eberflus.
"We’ll turn the play in. They were on our long-snapper, so we’ll turn the play in and see what the league said. We saw them making direct contact with him right away."- Bears HC Matt Eberflus
Eberflus had questionable decisions leading up to the kick. Instead of trying to get closer with 35 seconds left and a timeout, the Bears decided to run the clock down and hit a 46-yarder instead. Their kicking protection was abysmal, allowing Brooks to penetrate their line.
Instead of focusing on that and why they just lost their fourth straight game, the Bears are complaining about officiating. No wonder the Bears are about to extend their streak of not winning the NFC North to six years.