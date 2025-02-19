NFL Just Gave Packers Incredible News on Efforts to Improve Roster

The NFL offseason is set to hit a different gear in the coming weeks. Free agency kicks off in March and teams use that as an avenue to improve their rosters.

Per Spotrac, the Packers were expected to have $44.5 million available in cap space, which was the 14th best in the league. While that was a good amount of cap space, the Packers got terrific news on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL let teams know the salary cap will be between $277.5M-$281.5M in 2025. That's a $22.1M-$26.1M increase from last year, giving teams more cash to spend this offseason.

With this increase, the Packers will now have between $66.6 million-$70.6 million available to spend. This gives Green Bay plenty of money to make some meaningful additions in the coming months.

Packers Have No Reason Not to Improve Roster After Latest NFL Cap News

The Packers need to improve their pass rush and add another pass-catcher to the wide receiver room. Christian Watson tore his ACL in the last week of the season, hindering his availability for the beginning of the season.

Josh Jacobs already said the team needs to add a WR1 this offseason, which didn't go over well in the locker room. Regardless, Jacobs is right and they need to bring in another weapon. Guys like Stefon Diggs, Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin and potentially Davante Adams will hit the open market.

The Packers should pony up the money to bring in any of these guys. If we look at the defensive side of the ball, they need an elite EDGE rusher. That's where Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett comes into the picture. He officially requested a trade but would look to land an extension with his new team.

Garrett is signed through the next two seasons ($19 million in 2025 and $20 million in 2026) but is due for a pay raise. If the Packers agreed to trade compensation, they have the money to bring a force like him to town. The 29-year-old has secured 102.5 sacks in his career, with seven straight seasons logging double-digit sacks.

The options are endless, but with an influx of money, Green Bay should be aggressive in improving the roster.

