NFL Breaks Bad News to Packers About Extra Primetime Game
The Green Bay Packers are 6-3 after nine games of the season. The Packers had their four-game win streak halted after they lost 24-14 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
They are heading into their bye to regroup. However, it was revealed on Monday that the Packers won't have another primetime game on their regular season slate.
NFL News: NFL Flexes Sunday Night Football Game for Week 11
Field Yates of ESPN revealed that the NFL decided to flex out the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets Sunday Night Football game in Week 11. Instead, that primetime slot will feature the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Even though Green Bay has five total primetime games, including four in the last six weeks of the season; they could've added another one.
The Packers and the Chicago Bears link up in Week 11 and that matchup was an option to take the SNF slot. The league decided to go in a different direction and the Bears' two-game losing streak could have played a factor into that.
Chicago has dropped two consecutive games to the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, scoring just 24 total points. They now sit at 4-4.
Green Bay also dropped the ball against the Lions in Week 9, so the NFL wanted to go in a different path.
While the game against Chicago won't be under the bright lights, it will still be an exciting matchup. This will be the first contest between Jordan Love and Caleb Williams, which should be a battle for many years to come.
Green Bay's current focus is on resting over the next couple of days and coming out swinging on Nov. 17 against Chicago, which has a noon CT kickoff.
More Packers news and rumors: