New Packers WR Ends Practice with Mic-Drop Play

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of OTAs. Things got kicked off on Tuesday and will wrap up on Thursday.

This is the time for the players to start getting some crucial reps in before training camp and catch the eye of everyone around the building.

The Packers made some additions throughout the offseason, including signing WR Mecole Hardman. The veteran playmaker made a huge play during Wednesday's practice. According to Matt Schneidman, quarterback Jordan Love delivered a bomb under pressure to Hardman during a two-minute drill that resulted in a 75-yard TD.

Jordan Love, under pressure, just hit Mecole Hardman for about a 75-yard TD in two minute. Bomb over the entire defense and Hardman did the rest. That’s the end of practice. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 11, 2025

Mecole Hardman Torched Packers Secondary for Long TD

Hardman joined Green Bay on a one-year deal for $1.5 million but only has $150K guaranteed. The Packers' receiver room is definitely crowded, so Hardman knows he must stand out in every rep that he's given.

And scoring a deep bomb is one way to stand out. With Christian Watson rehabbing from a torn ACL, Green Bay will need a burner to stretch the field.

Hardman can play that role for Green Bay, and he put that on display in Wednesday's session. Schneidman adding that Hardman did the rest, makes it seem like he did some damage after the catch.

In his six-year career, he's compiled 178 catches for 2,302 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. In addition, he averages 12.9 yards per reception and has been used as a gadget player.

While the Packers may have some plays that utilize that skillset but it's obvious his speed is something that the staff wants to take advantage of.

With training camp starting next month, this was a great play for Hardman to stand out. The battle to make the final 53-man roster as a WR will be tough, but if the Georgia product continues to make plays like this, there's no doubt he won't make the final roster.

