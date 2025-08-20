New Packers Trade Opportunity Could Save Newcomer on the Roster Bubble

The Green Bay Packers spent most of their offseason trying to improve the receiver room, and the battle has spilled into training camp. While Matthew Golden has stood out, a slew of injuries have made it tough to assess the group and given Matt LaFleur and his staff some difficult decisions as roster cutdown day arrives on Tuesday.

With seven receivers vying for a roster spot – and Christian Watson likely to start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list – Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks will go a long way toward sorting out the mess. But a recent report suggests the Packers could be proactive and save a newcomer from being on the roster bubble.

The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 20, 2025

Jets, 49ers Could Give Packers Avenue to Save Mecole Hardman

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are looking for potential wide receiver additions via trade in advance of Tuesday’s deadline. When looking at both teams’ rosters, it’s not hard to see why.

The Jets are likely looking for an upgrade at WR2 with Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson currently slotted ahead of former Packer Allen Lazard. The 49ers are also in need, but are likely looking for more of a depth option with Brandon Aiyuk recovering from injury, and Demarcus Robinson will miss the first three games after a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Both teams will be working the phones in the coming days, but the first team they should call is the Packers. As we mentioned, there is a glut of receivers in Green Bay, and trading away a player could open the door for Mecole Hardman to make the roster.

Hardman was signed as a free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs this summer but remains on the roster bubble entering the preseason finale. While he’s shone more as a kick and punt returner than as a receiver, he’s also made some bad plays this preseason including returning a punt inside his own five-yard line and muffing another in the preseason opener against the Jets.

Still, keeping Hardman would be a benefit to the Packers. Keisean Nixon could return kicks, but he’s also valuable as the Packers' No. 2 cornerback. Jayden Reed is also able to return punts, but he serves as a top weapon and is already dealing with a foot sprain suffered in the preseason opener.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks on the Block Ahead of Cut Day

So if the Packers want to keep Hardman, who should they get rid of? The most obvious candidates are Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks caught five touchdowns last season, but he also has had issues making consistent plays, leading all qualifying receivers with an 18% drop rate according to Pro Football Focus. He would also be a solid addition for a team like the 49ers because he would be unlikely to beat the top four receivers on the depth chart, including Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and Robinson.

Meanwhile, Doubs would be an interesting target for the Jets. Doubs has exceeded his value as a fourth-round pick out of Nevada, catching 147 passes for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first three seasons, but his 2024 campaign was marred by a pair of concussions. The 2025 season has also gotten off to a rough start, with a back injury and Doubs’s return to practice was lowlighted by a pair of drops.

No matter who it is, the Packers will need to get down to 53 players by next Tuesday. With a surplus of receivers, a trade or two could free up the logjam and perhaps save Hardman’s job in the process.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: