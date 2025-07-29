New Packers CB Is Wasting No Time Winning over Green Bay Fans in Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are a week into training camp and have had their ups and downs. Rookie receiver Matthew Golden has impressed early. Even so, the defense has had days where it dominates.

One new addition to the Packers' defense has already created headlines. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was pulled off the practice field by head coach Matt LeFluer last Sunday due to how physical he was being in an unpadded practice. Then, during Monday's practice, Hobbs injured running back MarShawn Lloyd with a hard hit.

Be that as it may, it seems Hobbs is already becoming a favorite among some Packers fans. Packerfan Total Access on X shared a summarization of the cornerbacks first day of padded practice. Rhay said, "Nate Hobbs is a madman. Bro went into day 1 of pads flipped the tables, took an ass chewin, picked off the the next pass thrown towards him then walked barefooted on 100 degree concrete back to the locker room after practice. Every team needs a guy like this. Bring on week 1."

The 26-year-old has some big shoes to fill, replacing Jaire Alexander in this defense. Although Alexander was injured much of the last two seasons, he was impactful when on the field. Therefore, Hobbs will need to bring a similar level of play to the Packers' defense.

As the tweet lays out, Hobbs had an eventful first day of padded practice with the Packers. Though it left out the fact that he caused an injury. It's hard to argue that Hobbs made an impact. Causing a turnover and laying hard hits is exactly what Green Bay needs from its biggest offseason addition on defense.

Moreover, this tiny snippet seems to show that Hobbs has a personality comparable to Alexander's. Walking back to the locker room without cleats on when the concrete is scorching hot isn't a normal thing to do. During Alexander's time with the Packers, he was known to have a big personality, which is why lots of fans loved him.

If Hobbs proves to have as big a personality, Packers fans will likely gravitate towards him. That said, he will need to continue bringing his hard-hitting and play-making to the field for the fanbase to truly get behind him.

