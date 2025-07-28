New Packers Called Out By Matt LaFleur for Training Camp Missteps

The Green Bay Packers are well into training camp as the team attempts to put a frustrating end to the 2024 season behind them. It remains an uphill battle with the franchise in one of the best divisions in the league.

The Packers have the advantage of one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL and a head coach who will consistently give his team an advantage. With this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that Matt LaFleur is already calling out his players in training camp. Most notably, the head coach was displeased with corner Nate Hobbs, who isn't letting the lack of pads slow his intensity.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur Calls Out CB Nate Hobbs During Training Camp

LaFleur pulled Hobbs to the side to ask the defender to take a step back in his physicality. This is a fair expectation with the head coach looking to protect his players from friendly fire. However, it doesn't seem that Hobbs is taking the message to heart with the corner's quote when asked about the situation, raising eyebrows.

"I just feel like it's the nature of the game, and if you're playing it the right way, they gon' have to tell you slow down. Obviously, you gotta be a pro about it. Obviously, you need everybody on the team, but I'm a football player, man. I'm not gon' stop being a football player." Nate Hobbs

Hobbs doesn't exactly sound contrite about the level of intensity he is bringing to practice early in camp. It speaks to a player attempting to set an early tone. The issue with this is not only creating frustration for LaFleur, but the players you're choosing to potentially put in harm's way. This isn't the regular season, and pass catchers don't have the needed protection to take big hits. All of this adds up to Hobbs putting his team in danger without any upside.

Choosing to attempt to send a message in a non-padded practice is selfish and could cost his team a key player. This is the reason for the head coach pulling the corner to the side with continued instances of Hobbs failing to pull his punches. It is easy to see the reasons it is dangerous and the frustration it creates for the head coach.

Being a football player, as Hobbs puts it, includes having the situational awareness to understand when it is time to pull punches or to save something in the tank. The Packers CB isn't picking his spots well, not making a positive impression early in training camp.

