New Packers Arrival Already Catching on Quickly in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers invested significant resources in the offseason to address their offensive woes. They spent big early on offensive lineman Aaron Banks in free agency, before using their first two picks in the draft on wide receivers. After coming up short in the postseason in the past two years, the Packers hope to take a big step forward in 2025.

The Banks signing was a controversial one. The former second-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco. He is a solid interior offensive lineman, but some wondered whether the four-year, $77 million contract was a bit of an overpay by GM Brian Gutekunst.

Regardless of his price tag, Banks has impressed the coaching staff so far. The longtime offensive line coach of the Packers, Luke Butkus, has liked what he has seen so far from Banks. In his latest remarks to the media per Packers' official website, Butkus had nothing but compliments for the former 49ers starter.

"He's learning our system right now and our language, but you can see him getting it pretty fast and also bringing guys along." Packers OL Coach on Aaron Banks

Butkus said that Banks has been great and has been bringing valuable veteran leadership to the team.

The 27-year-old has already played in seven postseason games (six starts), which could be very valuable for a young, inexperienced team like the Packers. After playing every single snap of his career at left guard, the transition for Banks to start there in Green Bay shouldn't be too difficult.

The Packers are projected to start Banks at LG with Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Jordan Morgan, and Zach Tom making up the rest of the offensive line. With the OTAs right around the corner and the training camp coming up, there will be changes made to the rotation. As things stand now, however, Banks will be one of the most trusted starters in Green Bay to begin the season.

