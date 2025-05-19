Packers Coaches Tease Big Step From WR in the Spotlight

The Green Bay Packers hope their wide receiver unit will take a significant step forward this upcoming season after struggling to live up to expectations in 2024. The Packers will likely be without Christian Watson, who is still rehabbing from a torn ACL he sustained in Week 18 last season.

However, the Packers still have Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, plus rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. While most Green Bay fans are excited to see Reed and the rookies this upcoming season, Wicks has captured the coaches' attention this offseason.

"I think early in the year, he wanted the results so bad. He wanted to catch the ball and score. He was getting open, and then he would have a bad drop and everybody would be so upset over him and he'd be down on himself... I think he's matured so much... If you watched our practices, the speed that he's playing at, coach Getsy just came back here and was like, 'Man, this guy is so fast. And he's practicing so hard.' And you can see it. He's in Year 3, and he knows the system, he's playing with confidence and the energy's been awesome right now." GB passing game coordinator Jason Vrable

In 2022, the 23-year-old Wicks had a terrific rookie season with 39 receptions (58 targets) for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He also averaged 14.9 yards per reception, 5.4 yards after the catch per reception, and had a 5.2 drop percentage.

The former fifth-round pick put up almost similar numbers in his second year – 39 receptions (76 targets) for 415 yards and five touchdowns. However, the underlying stats tell a different story for Wicks.

Wicks’ yards per reception was 10.6, his yards after the catch per reception was 3.6, and his drop percentage doubled at 11.8.

It wasn’t the performance Green Bay expected from Wicks, as he had seven drops and a 63.3 passer rating on passes when targeted through the first nine games last year. However, in the final eight games of the year, Wicks’ play improved as passing game coordinator Jason Vrable pointed out. He only had two drops and a 98.4 passer rating on passes when targeted.

If that Wicks shows up to start this upcoming season, the Packers should have one of the best wide receiver units in the league. The third-year wide receiver gets overlooked with the team having Reed, Doubs, Golden, and Williams. However, he plays an integral role in their passing game.

