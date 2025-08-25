New Packers Addition Let Green Bay Down This Preseason

The Green Bay Packers have wrapped up their preseason and are in the process of cutting their roster down from 90 to 53 players in the coming days. But fans are still trying to wrap their brains around which players shone during the three exhibition contests.

Some players, like linebacker Isaiah Simmons, were able to enhance their chances of earning a roster spot with their performance. Others, like Mecole Hardman, may have ended their Packers tenure before it started. There are others in the middle whose roster spot is safe, but they have a lot to improve upon if they want to stay in Green Bay for the long term.

That was the case for one new Packers lineman, who struggled mightily this preseason and let the team down as he enters his rookie year.

Matt LaFleur is letting Anthony Belton have it as he runs off the field at halftime. Brutal first half from the rookie second-round pick. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 16, 2025

Packers OL Anthony Belton Has a Long Way to Go After Rough Preseason

If Anthony Belton had a preseason highlight tape, it would be head coach Matt LaFleur screaming at him. A second-round pick out of North Carolina State, Belton had plenty of struggles during the Packers’ preseason but also showed potential if he can sand out his edges.

Belton’s preseason was a roller coaster for Packers fans. His first preseason game against the New York Jets went well, posting a 65.9 overall grade and a 73.2 run blocking grade with no pressures on 20 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Things changed in the second exhibition outing against the Indianapolis Colts when his overall grade dipped to 36.6, his run-blocking grade dipped to 63.7, and he allowed five pressures on 27 pass-blocking snaps.

There was some recovery in Saturday’s preseason finale, but it still wasn’t great. His overall grade jumped back up to 52.8, and his run blocking was at 59.4, but he still allowed two pressures on 16 pass-blocking snaps.

Those are numbers that LaFleur and his staff can work with as Belton slides into a reserve role at the beginning of the year. But the biggest thing Belton needs to work on is his penalties. He was flagged five times during the second preseason game against the Colts and two more times against the Seahawks. While LaFleur noted that his teammates didn’t help him out on some of those calls, those things can make him a liability when the regular season begins.

But it wasn’t all just penalties and low PFF grades. Trench Warfare's Brandon Thorn noted that Belton’s aggressiveness can be used as a weapon, but he needs to harness it to help the team. Thorn used an example of Belton getting upfield too early on a running play to the outside, which turned an Emanuel Wilson run into a short gain.

There's a way to be nasty, physical and set the tone on the OL. Anthony Belton struggled with balancing that and not crossing the line in college and it popped up yesterday as well. He has to learn to harness his aggressiveness to more consistently help, not hurt his team. pic.twitter.com/RzOOowhQPV — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 17, 2025

The good news is that the Packers don’t need Belton to start right away. Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan have been battling for the left tackle spot, and the Packers solidified the right side of the offensive line after signing Zach Tom to a four-year, $88 million contract extension in July.

Perhaps the long-term plan is to move Belton to right guard after current starter Sean Rhyan finishes out his rookie contract. But there are still some baseline things to learn as Belton comes off a tough preseason.

