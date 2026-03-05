New Name on Market Could Add Extra Fuel to Packers' RB Competition

The Green Bay Packers have a clear need to add depth to their backfield with Emanuel Wilson hitting free agency and questions swirling around Josh Jacobs. One potential underrated signing could be Sean Tucker, who ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported will become a free agent, "No restricted tender for Bucs RB Sean Tucker, per source. He’ll be a free agent. Rushed for 320 yards and seven touchdowns last year."

Tucker would be an interesting addition for the Packers as he would represent a low-cost, high-upside signing that can slot in behind Jacobs. Tucker is no stranger to competing for every rep he gets, as he was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Bucs ahead of the 2024 season. In the two years since, he has totaled 651 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in limited action. No question, Tucker has a chance to be a value signing and is a name the Packers should heavily consider early in the offseason.

Signing a back you can rely on behind Jacobs would help balance Green Bay's offensive attack and take some pressure off Jordan Love. If the signing doesn't work, it isn't the type of deal that is going to be an issue to turn the page on. There isn't an obvious downside to signing Tucker, as finding a needed presence in the Packer backfield to help take some weight off the shoulders of Jacobs heading into the 2026 season should be near the top of the franchise's offseason priorities.

Packers Should Considering Signing Surprise Free Agent Back Sean Tucker

Tucker has proven he can finish runs, evidenced by his nose for the endzone, despite having limited carries. Add in the lack of experience, and there is an unknown factor, making the back all the more appealing. No question, the Packers would be wise to throw their hat in the running for the back, as the stability that Tucker would bring early on would pay dividends for this offense.

The only caveat is whether the Packers plan to keep Jacobs, as there has been speculation that the team could move on. If that's the case, Green Bay might be a bit more focused on finding a starter they believe can elevate the position. Regardless of the direction Green Bay goes at RB1, whether it is Jacobs or a surprise change, the franchise would be wise to bring in Tucker as a depth option.

Losing Wilson to free agency and Jacobs coming off an average 2025 campaign, by his standards, should heighten the urgency to upgrade at the position. It should also be noted that Tucker has experience as a returner, giving the Green Bay roster a bit more flexibility. There isn't an obvious downside to an early signing that makes sense for both sides and would take advantage of other teams focusing on bigger pieces while the Packers secure what appears to be an underrated backup.

