NBA Announces Big News on Bucks' Upcoming Showdown vs. Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 32-25, sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. After flaming out in the first round of the playoffs last year, they are desperate to take a step forward and make a deep postseason run. With 25 games left in the season, they have shown no indication that they can do that in Year 2 of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard era.

They will, however, have a chance to prove that they are still title contenders on March 9. The Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their fourth meeting of the season. Milwaukee will look to beat their division rivals for the first time this season and show that they are a force to be reckoned with as we head towards the playoffs.

Knowing the importance of this matchup, ESPN flexed the game and added it to their schedule. To accommodate the change, the game was moved to 8:00 pm ET, per Cavs reporter Evan Dammarell.

The #Cavs game in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 9 will now be on ESPN.



The game will now be at 8:00 PM ET, 7:00 PM local. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 26, 2025

The Cavaliers have been the best team in the league this season, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 48-10 record. Barring a major shock, the Cavs will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage in the East throughout the playoffs.

After losing every game against them this season, the Bucks need to show that they can compete against the best of the best. With the massive frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are a uniquely bad matchup for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. To build some momentum for the final stretch of the season, a big Milwaukee win at home would go a long way.

Before facing the Cavs, however, the Bucks will play the Nuggets, Hawks, and Magic, as well as the Mavericks, twice. Milwaukee should be able to go at least 3-2 in that stretch before taking on the Cavs. Anything worse should make Bucks fans queasy as the team vies for playoff seeding.

