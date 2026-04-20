Nazir Stackhouse Now Forced to Prepare to Earn His Packers Roster Spot

The Green Bay Packers didn't hesitate to improve the defensive line during the 2026 offseason, with the team's biggest offseason signing being defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. This is on top of existing evidence that the Packers will add to the defensive line from this year's upcoming draft class. All of this creates a very worrisome scenario for Nazir Stackhouse heading into camp and the preseason. Green Bay's offseason moves aren't signalling confidence in the defender, but a level of uncertainty that will force the lineman to fight for his roster spot.

Stackhouse played 159 total defensive snaps during the 2025 campaign, finishing with six tackles and four pressures. Add in the fact that the Georgia product was an undrafted free agent, and there is every reason to believe the Packers will force the defender to earn his roster spot. This will only be amplified if additions are made in the draft, as expected.

However, even if the team opts to remain with its current depth chart, the addition of Hargrave has taken away any roster security Stackhouse had. Now, the franchise can enter camp with the prized free agent signing as the only lock at the position. Depth pieces will be forced to earn their spot on the 53-man roster, especially a player like Stackhouse, for whom the franchise has little investment.

Packers’ Offseason Moves Will Force Nazir Stackhouse to Win Roster Spot

Should the Packers draft defensive line additions as expected, there is the optics of utilizing valued picks. This makes it extremely unlikely that you're going to cut anyone you add through the draft, leaving roster spots accounted for while Stackhouse must once again fight and prove himself capable of contributing at a high level.

While in some ways this may seem unfair, it is the reality of the league and speaks to the fact that Stackhouse hasn't yet taken advantage of his opportunity. Green Bay going out and making an aggressive offer to land Hargrave suggests there is zero confidence that Stackhouse will develop at the pace needed for Green Bay to feel comfortable having him on the field for a higher volume of snaps on the inside.

It is important to note that this is in no way meant to indicate that Stackhouse cannot make Green Bay's 2026 roster. Rather, it is pointing out the reality of the offseason moves, pushing the defender into a position that will require a strong camp and preseason performance.

This is a story to keep in mind as this week's draft inches closer and the league moves deeper into the summer months. Stackhouse faces an uphill battle as the team continues to add depth at a position that has been a focus of the offseason.

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