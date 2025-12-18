Nate Hobbs Suddenly Facing Make-or-Break Moment with Packers

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for the final stretch of the regular season, and cornerback Nate Hobbs may be given one last chance to stick in the starting lineup.

Safety Evan Williams sprained his MCL in the loss to the Denver Broncos, and fans should expect him to be sidelined for a few weeks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.



"Packers safety Evan Williams (knee) could miss multiple weeks after getting injured Sunday against Denver. The injury is not considered severe, and Williams is hoping not to miss any time, but Green Bay, which is notoriously cautious with injuries, is prepared to be without him in the short term."

With Williams slated to be sidelined, the Packers will likely move Javon Bullard back to safety, leaving slot CB open. Which is where Hobbs could get asked to play, and if he doesn't step up, his time in Green Bay could be coming to a halt.

Nate Hobbs May Have One Last Chance to Save Packers Tenure

When Hobbs signed a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency, there was an expectation that he would be a quality starter, but that hasn't been the case in the slightest. He's appeared in nine games with five starts, but all of them have come out at outside corner, where he isn't at his best.

He has compiled 20 total tackles but hasn't made plays on the ball, logging one pass breakup and zero interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a 60.5 overall grade (60th among 112 graded corners) and a 56.2 coverage grade (79th among 112 graded corners). He has a 123.7 passer rating allowed with a whopping 14.4 yards per reception given up.

Hobbs' underwhelming play and injuries led to him being benched, and Carrington Valentine taking over as a starter in Week 8.

Again, it's worth noting that Hobbs was playing on the outside but is better suited in the slot. That's where he found the most success with the Raiders, and since there's an opening there, Hobbs may have the chance to showcase his skillset there.

Green Bay has the Bears, Ravens, and Vikings left on its schedule. If Williams misses multiple games, Hobbs will likely have the runway to the starting lineup, and it'll be paramount on how he performs. If he plays well, the Packers may be inclined to keep him in that spot and find other ways to get the safety trio of Bullard, Williams, and Xavier McKinney on the field.

But if he continues to struggle, it could be the final nail in the coffin for his Packers tenure. According to Spotrac, the Packers have a potential out in Hobbs' deal after this season. If they decide to release him, they would incur a $12 million dead cap hit, which isn't bad, considering his 2026 salary is listed at $13 million.

The secondary will be in the limelight a bit more with Micah Parsons gone for the remainder of the season. The pass rush won't be nearly as good without Parsons, so having guys hold up in coverage will be huge. Therefore, Hobbs could have a chance to carve out a role for himself after a rough start to the season. If not, the writing is likely on the wall regarding his future with the team.

