Packers' New Jayden Reed Injury Scare Appears to Be False Alarm

If the Green Bay Packers didn’t have another injury in 2025 after last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, they would probably be OK with it. According to CBS Sports’s Tracy Wolfson, five Green Bay starters left the game due to injury at some point, and a sixth, Josh Jacobs, had his workload managed as he worked through a knee injury.

But one player that may have slipped under the radar after leaving the game was wide receiver Jayden Reed. Wolfson noted that Reed “was hurt at the end” of Sunday’s game. After missing time with a broken collarbone and foot sprain earlier this year, he became a concern heading into one of Green Bay’s biggest games of the year against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Packers fans breathed a sigh of relief when Reed wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report on Tuesday, but were sent back into a frenzy when he was not at practice. Finally, the good news came when SI’s Bill Huber reported that Reed was out for a personal matter, ensuring the Packers will likely have him against the Bears and can focus on some of the other injuries heading into Saturday’s game.

Jayden Reed Gives Packers Some Much-Needed Good Injury News

Losing Reed would have been a big blow for Green Bay’s hopes on Saturday. After breaking his collarbone in Week 2, he made his return against the Bears in Week 14, catching four passes for 31 yards and running twice for 22 yards in a 28-21 victory at Lambeau Field. Reed was a key part of the offense against the Broncos, catching five passes for 55 yards on six targets.

While the Packers have plenty of downfield weapons, Reed’s ability to work the intermediate game is something Green Bay needs with the absence of Tucker Kraft, who tore his ACL in Week 9. The Packers may also need Reed to work downfield more if Christian Watson has a setback after suffering a chest injury against the Broncos, but it now appears that the Packers will have both players at their disposal.

This is a great development considering how the passing game looked the last time the Packers faced the Bears. Jordan Love completed 17-of-25 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the victory. He connected with Watson twice for two scores and threw a 45-yard score to Bo Melton in the process.

It is notable considering the other injuries stemming from the Broncos game. Micah Parsons is out for the season after tearing his ACL, and Zach Tom is also dealing with a knee injury that could leave Green Bay shorthanded. With Devonte Wyatt also out for the season, the Packers had to feel a lot better knowing that Reed’s absence on Wednesday wasn’t injury-related, and they can focus on beating the Bears on Saturday night.

