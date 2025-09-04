Nate Hobbs' Sudden Return Helps Quiet Packers' Early Doubts

Injuries have been a hot topic ahead of the Green Bay Packers' critical Week 1 matchup with the rival Detroit Lions. Key players like wide receiver Jayden Reed have dealt with their own ailments, and cornerback Nate Hobbs' ailment has been a hotly discussed topic to watch ahead of the season opener.

As the Packers deal with heightened expectations following the Micah Parsons trade, Hobbs is facing some personal pressure. He was signed to eventually become star CB Jaire Alexander's replacement, and those are big boots to fill. A significant injury would surely prevent him from meeting those expectations.

Fortunately, sudden injury news changes the calculus moving forward, and this time, the latest Hobbs report seems will benefit the Pack.

Packers CB Nate Hobbs Returns to Practice Before Week 1

As reported by Packers insider Rob Demovsky, Hobbs returned to practice on Thursday, marking his first legitimate participation since July 31. It was thought that he could miss the first week of the regular season, so the latest update is great news for defensive coordinator Jeff Haffley's defense.

There was a large question about whether Hobbs would give the Packers a notable boost following Alexander's exit. The veteran CB stepping into a new role speaks to his ability and indicates a leap of faith that he'll have to prove worthy. After ranking 111th out of 222 qualified corners at Pro Football Focus, Hobbs has not put the type of play on film that represents a starting-caliber cornerback.

At just 26 years old, Hobbs is a former fifth-round pick who stood out for the Raiders and needs to prove himself. Obviously, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur believes in him, and that belief could motivate Hobbs to be the perfect complement to Parsons in the secondary while helping fans forget about Alexander.

While Parsons handles the pass rush, Hobbs can help handle the back-end of the defense.

Whether or not Hobbs can take that next step will determine how far Green Bay can go when it truly matters. Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions is no easy task. The Packers can certainly do it, but it largely depends on Hobbs' ability to shut down some of the NFL's biggest receiving threats. It's now or never for him to prove that he can be a stud shutdown corner.

If Hobbs falls short, Green Bay's defense won't improve from its impressive 2024 mark. Should he perform well, then this is easily a Packers team that can make some noise and should be considered among the Super Bowl favorites.

For someone who has never allowed less than an 87 passer rating when targeted in coverage, it's a risky proposition. Hobbs is being trusted to take a leap, and fingers crossed that he does, but he still has a lot to prove before Packers fans can breathe easy.

