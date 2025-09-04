Amon-Ra St. Brown Sounds Scared of Packers After Micah Parsons Trade

The Green Bay Packers blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons has sent the rest of the league buzzing. Whether it is the jealousy or missing out on one of the faces of the league, or dunking on the Cowboys, there is no shortage of opinions on the trade. This includes Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who talked about the trade on his podcast. It was easy to see the respect that St. Brown has for Parsons, even from the receiver position.

St. Brown understood what the move meant for the Packers and the respect Green Bay should garner moving forward. It isn't just about Parsons, but how close the franchise already was to the Lions and Vikings a season ago. Jordan Love being healthy and the addition of the star defender are enough to put a bit of fear into the Detroit star. Something that was obvious from the comments made on the podcast.

"That move screams, we want to win this year type s**t."



Amon-Ra and Equanimeous break down the Packers acquiring Micah Parsons from the Cowboys 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/lYtHyF0a7p — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) September 3, 2025

Lions Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Clearly Respect the Packers After Blockbuster Trade

The podcast clip started by St. Brown explaining when he heard the news, explaining the shock of waking up from a nap and seeing the news of the arrival of Parsons. This is followed by a graphic showing Parsons as the highest-paid non-quarterback now in the league. You can see in the receiver's tone and the way he approaches the news the fear and respect the defender garners.

Even as St. Brown notes that he will not personally be tasked with facing Micah, he notes that it is a move that indicates the Packers want to win now. Predictably, this is followed by dunking on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for failing to pay the best player.

Packers fans are going to enjoy the clip from the respected rival, clearly showing fear and admitting that Green Bay just pushed its chips to the center of the table. The entire conversation is started based on the podcast, noting that Detroit opens the season against a division rival. It serves as an instant chance for Parsons to announce his arrival and the Packers to make a statement in a crowded NFC North.

No question, if St. Brown is showing this much respect, the Lions as a whole are going to be locked in on Green Bay in the season opener. Head coach Dan Campbell isn't going to allow the fact that the defending division champs are underdogs in Week 1 to be lost on the unit. With this in mind, the Packers must understand how vital the game is for both sides.

St. Brown's comment exposes how much respect the Packers now garner, and this means they are going to get the Lions' absolute best shot. Still, Green Bay has a number of advantages outside of the splashy new addition. This includes Detroit adjusting to new coordinators and making changes along the offensive line. Perhaps this has perfectly set the table for a dominating Parsons debut. Regardless, it is great to see a division rival already showing the Packers respect ahead of an incredibly important 2025 season.

